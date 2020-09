Both westbound lanes are closed between the Interstate 180 and Route 15 interchanges.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A rig wreck has a section of Interstate 80 closed in Northumberland County.

Images from PennDOT traffic cameras show a tractor-trailer rolled over across both westbound lanes of I-80.

PennDOT has not provided any detour information but indicated that the road may be closed for several hours.

There is no word on injuries.