Instrument drive at Warrior Run Middle School

While some school districts are cutting programs like music and arts, a school in Northumberland County is seeing record numbers in its middle school band.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — The fifth-grade band spent time practicing on Wednesday at Warrior Run Middle School near Watsontown.

"It's a really fun experience because you get to plan an instrument, and you also get to be with your friends," Cayden Kitchens said.

The middle school band has grown over the last few years. There are more than 50 fourth graders taking part.

"Which is the largest during my tenure and my colleague's tenure and probably the largest we've ever seen," said Ryan Czekaj, the band director at Warrior Run Middle School.

Czekaj believes the increase is because the school recently committed to providing instruments to all students interested in band.

"Now we list it to families as three equal options. Are you going to buy an instrument, rent, or borrow from the school? We've taken all connotations away. I truly believe that that has led to more students having access to our program," Czekaj said.

Warrior Run Middle School is in the midst of an instrument drive. The school is asking for donations of gently used instruments or monetary donations to buy them.

"Something like a flute or a clarinet can run in the $200-300 range. Baritones and other large brass can be upwards of two grand," Czekaj said.

Donations will allow students to keep playing.

"I think it's pretty cool because then more kids can be in band," Rachel Roslevich said.

"I would prefer getting my own so they can have more kids who don't have trumpets and really want to play, if they don't have enough money, they can borrow," Annmarie Hill said.

