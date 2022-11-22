Increase in Thanksgiving travel expected

Folks are mixed on traveling during Thanksgiving week.

SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. — Megan Henry of Woodward is traveling back from her early Thanksgiving holiday. She and her family got a jump start on the festivities.

"We went down towards the Philly area to visit with my sister and her boyfriend and his family, and we are on our way home," said Henry

According to AAA, thousands of folks will be hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday. This comes at a time when the average price for a gallon of gas in the state is more than $4, a 50-cent increase compared to this time last year.

"Gas is what it is for us. So, if you want to see your family, you got to suck it up and go," added Henry.

Even though thousands of people from our area are traveling this week, some people are discouraged by high gas prices and heavy traffic.

"We would get by probably, but it would bother me. Ridiculous prices," said Karl Snyder of Milton.

Standstill traffic on the strip in Shamokin Dam is nothing new, but Gavin Bailey of Sunbury noticed the traffic has been busier this week.

"Even traffic right now on the strip here is outrageous, and it is only Tuesday. It is going to get worse," said Bailey.

AAA expects a 2-percent increase in travelers this year compared to Thanksgiving week in 2021.