Remembering student with 'Hunter's Jersey Day'

People all over central Pennsylvania are wearing sports jerseys to remember Hunter Reynolds, a young boy who died last year in a crash.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — It's been just over a year since 11-year-old Hunter Reynolds of Watsontown died in a crash in Perry County. The young boy's death left a mark on many people, including his classmates in the Warrior Run School District.

"Hunter was my brother's friend. He was always very positive and always uplifted a lot of people, and then when the tragedy happened, everyone was really devastated because he had such a kind soul and a kind heart," McKenna Forman said.

"It's definitely really hard because he was just such a great kid, and when we found out he passed away about a year ago, me and my brothers, we all broke down," Carter Marr said.

Hunter was a huge sports fan, and after his death, his family started a nonprofit in his memory: Hunter's Heart & Hustle Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping children play sports, no matter their financial situation.

"I guess it just sends a message to everybody saying when you give it your all, people see that and appreciate it like Hunter did. And we all appreciated him then and especially now," Marr said.

As a fundraiser for the nonprofit, nearly two dozen school districts in central Pennsylvania participated in Hunter's Jersey Day. Students wore their favorite sports jerseys. For each social media post using the hashtag #huntersjerseyday, $5 will be donated to Hunter's Heart & Hustle Foundation.

"I saw tons of people posting from other schools with all their jerseys and the hashtag," Maura Woland said.

Students in the Warrior Run School District sold drinks at the high school's Defenders' Cafe, run by the life skills department.

"A bunch of us were back helping make coffees for everybody, and yesterday we were preparing muffins and stuff like that," Tyler Ulrich said.