Fire damages home in Northumberland County

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — A firefighter was hurt while battling flames at a home in Northumberland County.

Fire broke out at the place along Duke Street in Northumberland around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Crews from seven different departments were called in to assist.

It took about an hour to get the flames under control.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.

Officials say a cause is still under investigation.