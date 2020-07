Fire crews responded to the place along Center Street in Milton just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

MILTON, Pa. — Nine people need a new place to stay after a fire ripped through a home in Northumberland County.

Fire crews responded to the place along Center Street in Milton just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

When they arrived, smoke was coming from the two-story, multi-unit home.

Eight adults and one child were able to get out safely.