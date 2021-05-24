Homicide charges after crossbow shooting death

State police arrested Alec Rhoads, 24, of Mount Carmel, in connection with the death of Daren Lingenfelter, 53, at a home in Bedford County last Friday.

Witnesses who were at Lingenfelter's home at the time told troopers Rhoads was handling the crossbow when Lingenfelter was shot in the neck. Witnesses also say Rhoads did not try to help Lingenfelter and left when paramedics were called.