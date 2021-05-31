Holiday weekend at Knoebels

Memorial Day marked the first day that Knoebels is open during the week.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — The weather was not ideal for most of the holiday weekend, but there was nothing but sunny skies at Knoebels Amusement Resort on this Memorial Day.

"It's beautiful out here today. Nice and perfect weather to be out here," said Alexis Peterson.

The park near Elysburg was packed as people kicked off the summer season.

"It's a beautiful day to get out and enjoy the weather and enjoy Knoebels," said Susan Krieger of Sunbury.

Krieger brought her grandson Blake. It was his first time at Knoebels.

"And, of course, he's already asleep!" said Krieger.

Knoebels recently relaxed some of its mask restrictions, and people tell Newswatch 16 they're very happy about that.

"It's a big difference. We are loving it. I can actually breathe walking around," said Peterson of Turbotville.

Knoebels is still encouraging social distancing and has hand sanitizing stations throughout the park.

"I think it's great. You can breathe the fresh air. No more masks," said Karen Zelinski.

Zelinski lives in Old Forge and has been looking forward to this Knoebels trip.

"I'm with my best friend, waiting on my aunt and uncle to come and join us with my nephews as well as my son and my little puppy," said Zelinski.