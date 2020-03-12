Historic shopping at Sunbury Station

Formally a passenger train station, Sunbury Station is a marketplace that is home to a variety of antiques, railroad memorabilia, and craft vendors.

SUNBURY, Pa. — The Sunbury train station has been closed to the public for the last 60 years, but now it's open to the public, just operating differently than it used to.

"I think It's important for the community. It's the preservation of a wonderful landmark in this city, first off. Second off, It opens it up to the public. It allows them to come into the come in and enjoy it at their leisure," said Jeb Stotter, co-owner of Sunbury Station.

This historic community staple, located on Third Street, was built in 1872.

Jeb Stotter is the president and CEO of Northshore Railroad.

He and his son purchased the building in October, with the idea to reinvent the space and use the building's historic value to showcase and sell pieces of history.

"My father instilled in me a great love for quality things, that was antique in nature, and in turn, my son picked those same things up," said Stotter.

With the holiday shopping season is finally upon us, those who were looking around at the Sunbury Station say you're going to be able to find items that you can't get anywhere else.

"The people the friendliness, free coffee, the prices to sell. This is how I remember Christmas. Not the big stores, not the shopping online this. This is awesome. And the fact that he's preserving a piece of Sunbury is also incredible," said Vonnie Campbell from Paxinos.

For a place that's known for its history, folks only hope the Sunbury Station stays open for many years to come.

The Marketplace is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.