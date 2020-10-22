Help wanted: Hundreds of positions available during virtual job fair

PA CareerLink is holding a virtual job fair next week.

SUNBURY, Pa. — There were record high unemployment numbers at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now as more people are back to work and business is ramping up, many places are looking for more workers.

"What we're seeing from employers is they are hiring, and there is a lack of applicants," Jamie Mercaldo said.

Jamie Mercaldo is the site administrator for CareerLink offices in Sunbury and Bloomsburg. Because so many employers are hiring right now, CareerLink is holding a virtual job fair next Wednesday. There will be 15 manufacturing employers at the virtual event.

Mercaldo says there are more than 400 jobs available, and they are full-time positions.

"These positions typically are high-priority occupations. They pay a family-sustaining wage. They offer great benefits. These are definitely desirable positions," Mercaldo said.

CareerLink usually has large in-person job fairs in the fall, but the events shifted online because of the pandemic. Mercaldo says employers and applicants will still be able to connect.

"They will set it up so there are breakout rooms so people can actually speak with the employers they are most interested in speaking with during the virtual event," Mercaldo explained.

The virtual job fair is next Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For the zoom link and more information, click here.