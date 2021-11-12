Helping veterans have healthy smiles

Dr. Carl Jenkins did free dental work for a dozen veterans on Friday.

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — A dentist in Northumberland County gave back to men and women who served our country.

It was a busy day at Dr. Carl Jenkins's dentist office in Watsontown and it happens to be his favorite day of the year. For the seventh year, Dr. Jenkins closed the office to his regular patients and served veterans free.

"It's all about giving back, and our veterans are the people who have given the most to us as a country, so it seems like a great group to reach out to and to give back to," Dr. Jenkins said.

The phone lines opened at 7 a.m., and it was first call, first serve. Twelve veterans were able to make appointments.

"A couple of longer procedures that we're doing today and as always, really appreciative patients that we're treating on Veterans Day."

Rod Joseph lives in Lewisburg and is an Air Force veteran.

"It's so wonderful what he does for the veterans and for everyone," Joseph said. "I needed some dental work. I have a broken tooth this week and I was fortunate enough to call in and get accepted for an appointment."

This event is especially important to Dr. Jenkins as he is a veteran himself. He also has family members who are in the military.

"I have a daughter who is in the Air Force, flying C-17s, and I have a son-in-law who is stationed with her in Washington State. He's in the Army."