Helping others, one crafty project at a time

Friends from Milton are hoping to raise money by tie-dying shirts, towels, and bandanas and selling them.

MILTON, Pa. — Kyleigh Ficks, age 11, and her best friend Kiley Long of Milton, love doing arts and crafts projects together.

That's why when Ficks' grandmother asked if the girls wanted to use their creative talents for a good cause, they jumped at the opportunity, this time with tie-dye in hand.

"We've been raising money for the Danville SPCA, and we wanted something for us kids to do this summer to keep us busy," said Kyleigh Ficks.

The girls started helping organizations last year, donating nearly $900 from making and selling bracelets.

This year, with their hands fully dyed, the besties are hoping to raise money by tie-dying shirts, towels, and bandanas and selling them out of grandma's home along Route 405 outside Milton.

Crystal Balliet, Ficks' grandmother, started a Facebook page called Kids for a Cause: The Tie Dye Shack to help spread the word.

"I just really feel that it's important for kids to actually be able to look at the world maybe want to do something better for it," said Balliet.

Not only do the girls understand the importance of how to give back, but they're also learning business skills like keeping track of inventory and their expenses.

"Just because they're selling an item doesn't mean they get like the full profit from the item," Balliet said. "It's learning about inventory in items. It's learning about the expenses involved in running a business."

"Just from doing arts and crafts, we can help people. And like you don't just do it per se. You like help people in the making," said Kiley Long.