Helping others in memory of boy who died in crash

WATSONTOWN, Pa. — February 27, 2022, was a day the family of Hunter Reynolds will never forget. The 11 year old from Watsontown died in a crash in Perry County.

"He was a very sweet kid, a very kind kid. He loved sports, playing sports, and he loved watching sports," said Dr. Colby Wesner, Hunter's uncle.

After Hunter's death, there was a large outpouring of support in Watsontown and surrounding communities.

Because of that support, Hunter's family was able to start a nonprofit in his memory: Hunter's Heart & Hustle Foundation. The nonprofit is dedicated to helping children play sports no matter what their financial situation is. The organization provides money for sports equipment, tournament registrations, and more.

"That's how we wanted to memorialize Hunter. We felt it was a great need in the community."

Wesner says his nephew was the biggest sports fan he knew.

"I think he would be very excited knowing that kids are able to continue to play sports with help in his memory."

Last year, people wore sports jerseys on the first Friday in March to remember Hunter. The family is continuing this as a fundraiser in his name — Hunter's Jersey Day. So far, nearly two dozen school districts in central Pennsylvania are participating.

"We just can't thank our community enough for helping our family navigate the tragedy last year, the tragedy we continue to navigate. But also continuing to support us as we build up this nonprofit in his memory."

If you'd like to participate in Hunter's Jersey Day, wear your favorite sports shirt this Friday. For each social media post using the hashtag #huntersjerseyday, $5 will be donated to Hunter's Heart & Hustle Foundation.