Help wanted for Sunbury Thanksgiving dinner

Volunteers are needed to prepare and serve brown bag lunches on Thanksgiving Day. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize shows us how you can help.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It's quiet now at Cameron Park, but in just a few weeks this place will be filled with people for Sunbury's annual free Thanksgiving dinner.

"This is going to be very challenging, so I need all hands on deck to make this work!" said Rhonda Fisher, who has organized the event for 23 years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the group will serve hot meals to the residents of Sunbury's high-rise buildings and brown bag lunches for people at Cameron Park.

"I need volunteers," Fisher said. "This year is going to be very challenging as we're not going to have the church again this year."

The group will use the kitchen at the Sunbury Eagles Lodge. Fisher is looking for volunteers to prepare turkeys and make pies.

"I definitely need volunteers to support me trying to get these brown bag lunches and the packed meals out on Thanksgiving Day."

"You just wonder how she does it, but it always turns out fabulous," said Donna Dunkle, who is planning to attend the event.

"A lot of people don't have families, or their families live away, so it's a good time to get together with other people," Dunkle said.

"It's bringing community together. That's my big thing. It's truly not about the meal; it's about the fellowship and bringing our community together and spreading some love," Fisher added.

To volunteer, contact Rhonda Fisher at 570-765-3850.

The community meal will be held on Thanksgiving Day at Cameron Park from noon to 2 p.m.