Head of animal rescue in Northumberland County charged with neglect

HERNDON, Pa. — The owner of an animal rescue in Northumberland County has been charged with animal neglect.

Anne Gibbs, 59, runs the nonprofit K9 Hero Haven near Herndon, which takes in retired military and police dogs.

According to court paperwork, several dogs at the kennel were living in unsanitary conditions, and humane officers said they needed medical care.

Authorities took 12 dogs from the property.

Gibbs is facing three charges of animal neglect.