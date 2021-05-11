Hazardous building demolished in Northumberland County

The borough of Mount Carmel deemed the structure on South Oak Street as a hazard.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Officials in the borough of Mount Carmel declared the structure at 242 South Oak Street as an emergency. The front end of the building was starting to lean forward and was deemed a potential hazard to anyone walking by.

"It was dangerous because the roof and everything was caved into the building, and it could've potentially been a hazard if it fell on its own," said Sheila Smithey of Mount Carmel.

A demolition team was hired to tear down the structure. The building was once home to Charlie B's Bar but has been vacant for more than a decade.

"I am very happy to see it torn down," said Smithey.

"I think with these buildings coming down, it is beautiful in my mind because it gives idea for growth and opportunity and you know a fresh look and a fresh start," said Richard Ortlip of Mount Carmel.

Sheila Smithey lives next door. She feared for her two grandkids, who usually like to play outside their apartment.

"Having children play out back, it could have been a little bit dangerous," said Smithey.

Across the street is Richard Ortlip's business, New Hope Merchants. He told Newswatch 16 that he was happy to see the building go but hoped this is the first step in beautifying Mount Carmel.

"It is all so beautiful for the people that are ready for the new Mount Carmel and the new exciting things that are hopefully going to be convenient and caring where a community can build together," said Ortlip.