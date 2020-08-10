'Hallo-Fun' weekends at Knoebels

The theme park is getting ready to welcome visitors, starting Friday, for some Halloween fun.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — It's a spooktacular sight to see. The final touches are being added throughout Knoebels Amusement Resort for its "Hallo-Fun 2020" weekends.

"We're doing everything that we can to provide a wonderful experience for families to continue to make memories together, give them a little bit of normalcy during a time where things have been shaken up a little bit," said resort spokesperson Stacy Ososkie.

The annual Covered Bridge and Arts Festival was scheduled for this weekend at the amusement park, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

Ososkie says that's when the crew at Knoebels decided to extend the Halloween event.

"Instead of it being three weekends of Hallo-Fun it has now become four weekends of Hallo-Fun," said Ososkie.

When it comes to health and safety precautions, the park is carrying over the same guidelines from their official season to Hallo-Fun weekends.

Face coverings are required, social distancing will be in effect in the park and on rides, and 150 hand sanitizing stations are around the park.

Campers were already rolling in for the first weekend of Hallo-Fun at Knoebels. They tell Newswatch 16 they're so excited to come back to a place they call home.

"We come every year this time of year. It's just family tradition at this point, so we just wanted to continue to keep our traditions up because you know times are a little stressful," said Katy Hahn from New Jersey.

Others are thankful they can still do something fun in the middle of the pandemic.

"It's great. I mean, I'm still taking it seriously, but I'm not deathly afraid. I know the park is taking precautions, and so are we. So, I think we're OK," said Rick David from Ohio.

Guests can purchase pay-one-price plans for about 40 available rides and take part in a free new scavenger hunt for children.

The weekends for Hallo-Fun at Knoebels Amusement Resort are: