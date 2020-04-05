Hairstylists excluded from reopening

Social distancing regulations will loosen and many businesses can re-open on May 8 but visits to hairstylists are still prohibited.

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Across the state, 24 counties will enter the yellow phase on Friday.

That means social distancing regulations will loosen and many businesses can re-open.

While Union County will enter Yellow phase, you still won't be able to book a salon chair at Sculptures Studio.

"I thought that maybe because there wasn't a specific guideline about our specific industry that there was hope," said Jessica Santer of Sculptures Studio. "I thought our state board would step forward and provide guidelines so that our people could get back to work."

The State Secretary of Health announced Friday that salons, barbershops, and massage parlors wouldn't be included because it's impossible for people in these lines of work to practice social distancing from their clients.

Many salons had to halt plans of welcoming clients this week.

"We have five chairs in the salon we were going to take that down to three and limit the number of clients we let in we wouldn't be double booking," explained Abbey Kramer of Sculptures Studio.

"We're not standing in front of them the majority of the time we're behind them," added Linney Carl of Made Ya Look Salon.

Carl is a stylist in Northumberland county, which will also go yellow on Friday, and is in the same situation; she said, unlike crowded big box stores, salons re-opening would promote good hygiene for essential workers.

"Military, anybody in food care, they all need to be groomed for their jobs unless you want unsanitary conditions with that," said Carl.

A lot of small businesses have survived by offering curbside pickup and delivery services, but stylists said that selling some of their most coveted products is illegal.

"I've seen people offering take-home color kits but you know it says right on the box 'for professional use only but it's getting to that point where people are gonna do what they need to do to survive," said Carl.

Carl said she planned to attend a protest last week contesting the governor's plan but she decided to skip-out in the interest of staying home.