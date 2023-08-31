Gymnastics business in Sunbury moves to new home

Gym Starz Gymnastics has been open for 45 years and recently moved into a new facility. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize stopped by to check it out.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Gym Starz Gymnastics recently celebrated 45 years in business by moving to a bigger facility in Sunbury.

"Now we feel like we're moved in. We feel like the facility is very nicely furnished and ready to go, and we're very excited," Angie Heckman said.

Owners Angie and Gary Heckman say they outgrew their old facility. When the former Sunbury Armory became available, they realized it was the perfect fit.

"It sat vacant for quite a few years, so I know quite a few people, especially people who actually served here, are happy to see something being done with the building," Gary Heckman said.

Gym Starz Gymnastics opened in 1978.

"We start at 18 months and train all the way up to 18 years or older if they choose to. We do beginner classes and competition level," Angie said.

The new facility is around 16,000 square feet.

Parents are happy it's still local.

"It's great that they kept it here in Sunbury because there are many places around us that have closed," Amber Hoagland said.

Amber Hoagland and Sean Henz bring their children here.

"When she's here, she loves it. A couple of weeks ago, my daughter broke her elbow. The only thing she was crying about was she wanted to get back to gymnastics," Henz said.

The Heckmans say they plan to stay in Sunbury for many more years.