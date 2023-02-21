Gun found in backpack at Shamokin Area Middle/High School

School district officials in Shamokin Area and Mount Carmel notified parents and students Tuesday about the incident.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A student was removed from the Shamokin Area Middle/High School after a firearm was found in the student's backpack Tuesday morning.

A post on the district website indicated that the student is an out-of-district student that attends a program at the Shamokin Area Middle/High School that includes students from both the Mount Carmel and Shamokin Area Schools.

Parents in both school districts were notified.

Coal Township police and the child's parents were notified. There is no word on the student's identity or if any charges are expected.

