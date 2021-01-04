Ground broken for new athletic complex

Milton Area School District broke ground on a new $12 million athletic complex.

MILTON, Pa. — With shovels in hand, officials with the Milton Area School District officially broke ground for the district's $12 million athletic complex.

"Our stadium was built in 1948 so we have really made some great strides and improvements in working towards a brand new athletic complex," Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan said.

The new stadium will have a turf field and an all-weather track.

"First of all, it's going to improve our playing, smoother ground. I think it will honestly bring more people out to come and see the games, or maybe even be a part of the band because it's a better environment," Ashley Shamblen said.

"That's going to increase our winning percentage. It's going to get more kids out and get parents excited," Leah Walter said.

In addition to the stadium, there will be a health, wellness, and nutrition center which will be open to the community.

Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says the health, wellness, and nutrition center will be built after the stadium is finished.

"Our goal really is to provide some legacy for our school district while we address social, emotional, intellectual, and physical wellness," Dr. Keegan said.

The project costs around $12 million. Dr. Keegan says the district is applying for government grant money and started a capital campaign. Students are looking forward to it.

"Walking in the hallways, people are stopping, looking out the windows, seeing what's going on out here. It's getting a lot of interest from our student athletes," Walter said.