YMCA holds annual coat drive in Sunbury

The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA wants to make sure everyone has a jacket to stay warm this winter.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Nashay Destouet found exactly what she was looking for at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA in Sunbury.

"Coats and hats and scarves and gloves for me and my kids," Destouet said.

This is day two of the YMCA's 18th annual winter coat drive. There are coats and winter accessories for people of all ages.

"If you need a coat, you come get a coat. If you have one that you want to trade in, we take those too. We love it when people bring their coats from before, and then we get them cleaned, and they'll be ready for next year," Katrina Mouery said.

The YMCA started collecting coats in August at its four branches. Steininger's Dry Cleaning cleaned all 1,000 coats free of charge.

"It's amazing, actually. It helps out a lot," said Ashley Marks, who found coats for herself and her children.

"We're a low-income family, so just to get the kids something nice and warm for the winter," Marks said.

"Kids grow fast, so they need a lot of stuff," Destouet said.

While they are here, the YMCA encourages people to sign up for its new food distribution program.

"We do a food giveaway the first and the third Wednesday of the month. We just ask that people register for the program," Mouery said.

The coat drive continues Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.