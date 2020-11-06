Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA prepares to reopen

All four branches of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA are getting ready to open their doors.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Employees spent the day cleaning the fitness center at the Sunbury branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. All four branches of the Y will reopen Monday as Union and Northumberland Counties move to the green phase of the state's reopening plan.

"A lot of Zoom meetings and collaborating with a lot of different YMCAs to see how things are going for them, what's worked for them, what hasn't worked for them and working up a plan for each of our branches that would work for us," Katrina Mouery said.

Katrina Mouery is the co-executive director of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. There are facilities in Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, and Mifflinburg. Staff member's temperatures will be taken when they come to work. Members will be required to sign a waiver before they come back. There will be extra cleaning at all facilities.

"Throughout the day on a regular basis, making sure simple areas like the high touch areas are being cleaned more frequently than ever," Mouery said.

Mouery says employees will wear masks but members do not need to wear them while working out.

Employees at all four branches are putting caution tape on certain pieces of equipment to make sure that it's properly spaced out.

"We're going to start small and then add in," Mouery said.

Group exercise classes will start in two weeks and members will need to register online for classes.

"Program director and our group exercise coordinator were in here yesterday mapping out the space in our group exercise room so we know how many people we can have in that room," Mouery said.