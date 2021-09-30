Great Dane plans $3.5 million expansion at Northumberland County plant

Gov. Tom Wolf was on hand as a manufacturing facility in Northumberland County announced a multi-million dollar expansion and more jobs.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — Gov. Tom Wolf toured the Great Dane manufacturing plant in Elysburg on Thursday morning, ahead of a big announcement from the company. The facility is Great Dane's newest operation. It churns out trailers for Walmart, FedEx, and Penske fleets.

"Demand is up nationally 40%, so the company is expanding its trailer manufacturing," Wolf said. "It had a lot of options in terms of where it would actually expand."

Great Dane announced it's expanding at the Elysburg plant, nearly doubling its workforce in the facility.

"Great Dane is investing more than $3.5 million into this expansion project over the next three years," said Jeff Campbell, the plant manager. "[It] will provide more than 200 full-time jobs in our community."

"Projects like this one is going to strengthen our economy, not just of Northumberland County, but all of Pennsylvania," the governor added.

Governor Wolf toured Great Dane facilities in Elysburg this morning as the company announced it’s adding 200 jobs here. More tonight on @WNEP at 5. pic.twitter.com/ffURjIRexh — Marshall Keely (@MKeelyNews) September 30, 2021

The new manufacturing jobs range from $17-$24 per hour and include benefits, but just like other in industries, hiring has been a challenge.

"It's safe to say that we felt the same heartache that a lot of employers felt through the pandemic," said Shayla Nowakoski, manager of human resources for Great Dane. "Especially with the labor shortages that are nationally recognized. But I think my team has been rather successful in pushing through that."

Many suggest the extra $300 in unemployment benefits was keeping potential workers at home, but the governor said the numbers since that extra money was taken away point to a different conclusion.



"It might be that people are just being pickier and sitting on the sides waiting to go back. The savings rate in the country is up and I think that's true in Pennsylvania as well," Wolf said. "We talked about that as we were walking around the plant. It's clean, great benefits, looks like a great place to work."



The plant manager says he has seen more applicants since the extra benefits went away, but he's still looking for more additions to his team.

You can find job openings on the Great Dane website.