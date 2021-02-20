Great Dane hosts drive-thru job fair

Applicants were able to pull up, get information, fill out an application, and even be interviewed without leaving the car.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Job fairs have been hard to come by during the pandemic.

However, in Northumberland County, one company not only has a need for workers but an innovative way to find them.

Great Dane hosted a drive-thru employment event on Saturday at its plant near Elysburg.

It was designed so that applicants could pull up, get information, fill out an application, and even be interviewed without ever leaving their car.

Great Dane makes trailers at this location and employees say there has been an increased demand for their product.

"We're trying to hire in the COVID-19 pandemic! And with that, we're trying to find how could we do that and still be safe. Safe for us, and safe for the candidates that come!" said Shayla Nowakoski with Great Dane.