Governor Wolf tours Sunbury Business

Governor Tom Wolf was in Sunbury today touring a coffee roasting company.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Employees at Fresh Roasted Coffee in Sunbury roasted and bagged coffee just as they do every day. But on this day they had an audience: Governor Tom Wolf stopped by to tour the facility.

Governor Wolf announced the state is investing $1.7 million to support Fresh Roasted Coffee's expansion, which will create nearly 50 new jobs.

"This expansion is going to help strengthen the economy of the Greater Northumberland County community and the commonwealth as well and that's something all of us can celebrate," Governor Wolf said.

Andy Oakes started Fresh Roasted Coffee in 2009 with just a handful of employees. The coffee company is expanding for the second time because its 25,000-square-foot warehouse is not big enough. Recently, Oakes bought a section of the former Sunbury Textile Mills property.

"We are investing heavily in technology. All of our roasters are 80% more efficient than traditional," Oakes said.

The larger space will allow the company to buy coffee in bulk and store more than one million pounds.

"It's exactly the type of fast-growing innovative conscientious employer that we need so desperately here in Pennsylvania and my administration is proud to support the company's expansion here," Governor Wolf said.

Fresh Roasted Coffee currently has around 40 employees. It will more than double its workforce.

"I'm committed to finding and keeping talented people in the valley," Oakes said.