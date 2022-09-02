Shoes needed for God's Chuckwagon

A mobile soup kitchen in Northumberland County needs donations to keep its mission going. Newswatch 16's Nikki Krize explains how you can help.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Pastor James Bowers and his Wife have run God's Chuckwagon for the last 13 years. The mobile soup kitchen is based in the Shamokin area and serves meals to people in need.

About a month ago, God's Chuckwagon went from serving four days a week to one.

"We get a lot of food donations, but monetary wasn't there to pay for the fuel bills, utilities, and the building," Pastor Bowers said.

Pastor Bowers says God's Chuckwagon had to move out of its building in Coal Township because of that decrease in donations.

"We were getting $300 to $400 a month in donations and utility bills, and the upkeep is over $1,000, so we had to shut the building down for now."

Despite these obstacles, Bowers and his wife are still serving meals — a lot of them. They are preparing the food at their home.

"We did 248 meals, I believe it was, (in the past month)."

God's Chuckwagon is holding a fundraiser in hopes of getting back inside this building.

The goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of new or gently used shoes. Bowers says the shoes will go to people in Honduras, and God's Chuckwagon can make around $1,000 through the fundraiser. The money will help them get back inside their building.

"We're just looking for help from people for donations, so we don't have to shut down completely. That might be in the future if we don't soon get help."

Shoes can be dropped off at various places in the Shamokin area, including Seventh Street Primitive Church. The fundraiser runs through October 28.

******UPDATE****** God's Chuckwagon Mobile Soup Kitchen is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser starting September 1st... Posted by God's Chuckwagon on Wednesday, August 31, 2022