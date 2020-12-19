Giving Spirit: Anonymous donor pays for thousands of dollars in parking tickets

The donor wanted to help families out as the coronavirus surges and the holidays are right around the corner.

SUNBURY, Pa. — When Old Man Winter dumped 18 inches of snow on Sunbury this week, cars were buried.

Some people couldn't dig out fast enough.

So, the city had to ticket vehicles that were in the way of snow emergency routes.

Mary Paleski's family was slapped with the fine.

"I thought, 'oh no, why would that have to happen now,'" Paleski said.

Then, an anonymous donor called the municipal building with an offer to help. Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker picked up the phone.

"I couldn't believe it! I said, 'are you really sure? This could be a lot of tickets.' and he said, 'yeah,'" Ocker said.

Paleski was elated to hear the tab was covered.

"Shocked! It was like, I don't know anyone who might have done that! Honest to God, this is the year of giving. The time of the year of giving but for someone to pay everyone's ticket off, I think it's wonderful," Paleski said.

The anonymous donor paid for 146 tickets at $50 each.

"A lot of people have multiple cars. So, for a family that might have three cars, that's $150, you know, right before Christmas and it's a tough time anyway, so it's a big deal," Ocker said.

This generous person paid $7,300 dollars in parking tickets to give people some relief as the coronavirus surges and the holidays are right around the corner.

"Someone with a very good heart, passionate, and willing to give to people at this very difficult time with the Covid virus," Joseph Brooks said.

"It was very sweet. You don't see kindness like that very much at all anymore," Robin Paster said.