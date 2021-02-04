Getting ready for trout season

Opening day of trout season is a day that many people look forward to in Pennsylvania.

SUNBURY, Pa. — It was a busy day at Southside Sports Bait and Tackle in Sunbury.

In fact, owner Ken Maurer says the day before trout season starts is typically his busiest day of the year.

”We have people from start to finish. We stay open late. Tonight we will be here until 10 pm. Even though we think during the week we’re busy and that people won’t wait until Friday, Friday afternoons get pretty hectic," Maurer said.

Maurer is in his 30th year of business and says on this day people are mostly looking for lines, bait, and lures.

"A lot of people stock up on their bait right now so they get it fresh so they can go out tomorrow morning," Maurer said.

That's what brought in Von Nichols of Herndon.

”I was out running around, stopped to get some minnows and a couple of spinners for tomorrow," Nichols said.

Trout fishing is a Pennsylvania tradition.

"People come from out of state to visit, families get together," Maurer said.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocked more than 3 million trout in more than 800 streams and lakes across the state.

"Usually go down to the Mahantango or Schwaben’s Creek for the first day. Sometimes White Deer Creek," Nichols said.

Usually, there are two opening days in Pennsylvania: one for 18 counties in the Southeastern part of the state, and one for the rest of the commonwealth.

"Because of COVID they moved it to one opening day and it just made the pressure a lot more intense this week," Maurer said.