Getting Ahead Foundation to host first fundraiser

A non-profit in central Pennsylvania is helping people get ahead rather than just get by.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — People set up these baskets inside the American Legion of Northumberland.

They are preparing for the Getting Ahead Foundation's upcoming raffle auction.

"I print out brochures and fliers so they can go out and get donations. The last count, they had 190 items and 135 gift certificates," Rose Williams said.

Rose Williams is the founder of the Getting Ahead Foundation, which serves people in Union, Snyder, and Northumberland counties.

Williams started the non-profit five years ago. It's a 42-week program for low-income adults to build resources for a better life.

"We offer financial literacy. We offer nutrition links. For all of our graduates, we offer staying ahead workshops, where you take a deeper dive into those 11 essential resources for a better life," Williams said.

The program is free to participants but costs the Getting Ahead Foundation about $1,000 per person.

"It helped with learning how to budget more and a lot of different things," Michele Bingaman said.

These graduates want to make sure others can go through the program like they did, so they organized this raffle auction to help fund the program.

"I got a lot of help when I didn't have oil or anything, and I didn't know where to go," Tammy Young said.

"We all come from different ethnicities and backgrounds, but we all have something in common. We all have a story to tell. Some worse than others, some emotional, but it's just one big family," Hassan Salaam said.

The event is Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Legion in Northumberland.