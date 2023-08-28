Furniture bank looking for volunteers

A non-profit in Milton is looking for volunteers to help deliver furniture after its truck broke down.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILTON, Pa. — There are sofas, dressers, lamps, and more inside DIG Furniture Bank's headquarters in Milton. All of these items are waiting for families in need to take them home.

Since many of DIG's clients are unable to pick up the items on their own, this delivery truck is an important part of the operation.

"We go out at least four deliveries per week, usually with this truck, all the way out to Shamokin, Lewisburg, Mt. Carmel. We deliver that furniture for a family to make their home into a home for them," DIG Furniture Bank Operations Director Gabby Herman said.

But recently, DIG's truck broke down.

"We bought this truck about two years ago, hoping to get a couple of good years out of it as a starter truck. We've recently been having issues with the transmission with it," Herman said.

Currently, DIG Furniture Bank has more than 50 deliveries it needs to make and no truck.

"It's hard, especially talking to clients. Most of them have already been waiting six to eight weeks and then to find out it's going to be even longer because we don't have a truck," Herman said.

DIG Furniture Bank is looking for volunteers with a truck, trailer, or van who are willing to help with deliveries.

"We really are flexible knowing that we're counting on our volunteers so much to do it any time of day and wherever you're comfortable going," Herman said.

If you are interested in helping, contact gabby@digfb.org