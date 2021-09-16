Fundraiser planned for new baseball uniforms at Warrior Run

The high school baseball team wants to buy new uniforms to go along with the new field. The team is holding a fundraiser to help pay for the new uniforms.

TURBOTVILLE, Pa. — The Warrior Run School District is building a new athletic complex in Northumberland County.

There is a lot of construction happening in the Warrior Run School District near Watsontown. In addition to a new elementary school, the district is building all new athletic fields.

Members of the baseball team are excited. The baseball players decided they wanted new uniforms to go along with their new field. But for home and away uniforms for 35 players, the estimated cost is around $18,000.

The school district is offering some money, and the Warrior Run High School baseball booster club is raising the rest.

"It is our desire, though, to offer above and beyond what the district typically provides this team, as we try to get them reset and off to a great start on their new field," said Mindy Lewis, the booster club treasurer.

"I truly feel if they look confident, they're going to feel confident. They're going to play with confidence. I think as a young team, they really need that," said Michelle Saul, president of the booster club.

Members of the baseball team designed the uniforms.

"It was kind of nice to put our own touch on them," said Aden Lewis.

To kick off fundraising efforts, the booster club is hosting a food truck extravaganza. The event will be held Saturday, September 25, in conjunction with the Watsontown community yard sale.

"We'll have about ten food trucks there and in the lot as well as some local vendors, a basket raffle, and a 50/50. all of the proceeds will go to the boys."

The food trucks will be parked at the Moran Industries overflow lot on 8th Street Drive near Watsontown.

"We'll be right in the heart of the yard sales to hopefully attract the people we need to help support these boys and raise the money for the uniforms."