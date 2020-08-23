Fundraiser held for woman battling breast cancer

The event was held at Spyglass Ridge Winery and featured food from local restaurants, craft beer and wine, a bake sale, and silent auction.

SUNBURY, Pa. — People gathered for a day of fun, food, and drinks to help a neighbor in her battle against breast cancer.

The goal was to raise money for Tammy Tweed, who is facing mounting medical bills and a loss of income after getting diagnosed with breast cancer about seven months ago.

The event was held at Spyglass Ridge Winery and featured food from local restaurants, craft beer and wine, a bake sale, and silent auction.

Tweed said she's done with her chemo treatments but will still need another surgery in a few months.

"My mind is blown, completely blown. The amount of people that donated baskets and artwork, my heart is full today," Tweed explained.