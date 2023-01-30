From Mount Carmel to Kansas City

It's safe to say that not everyone here in our area will root for the Eagles in two weeks. It's because of a local connection to the Kansas City Chiefs.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — While many in our area will be rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles in two weeks, there is a pocket of Kansas City fans. There's also a connection to Mount Carmel.

Brett Veach is the general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs. He is a native of Mount Carmel in Northumberland County, and he played on the Red Tornadoes football team.

Veach is given credit for being one of the people who put the championship Chiefs together.

Many say Brett Veach is one of the main people responsible for helping the Kansas City Chiefs make it to the AFC Championship game five years in a row and two out of the last three Super Bowls, with another on the way in two weeks.

After Sunday night's win against the Cincinnati Bengals, Veach thanked the entire Kansas City organization.

"The whole crew stepped up, and that's what you need to do to win these type of games. It's a long season, and you have to have tremendous depth. These guys were amazing all year, and they are going to continue to get better," said Veach.

Head coach Andy Reid recognized Veach for finding and drafting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, now considered one of the very best in the league.

Veach was in the Philadelphia Eagles front office. He followed Coach Andy Reid to the Chiefs in 2013 and was promoted to general manager a few years later.

WE'RE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!! — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 30, 2023