Get you laundry washed for free on Thanksgiving

A place in Sunbury is opening its laundromat and letting people wash clothes for free on Thanksgiving Day.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Jessica Brouse is the co-owner of seven laundromats in our area, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury. On Thanksgiving Day, she and her husband are allowing people to stop by their business for free washes.

"It is not limited to just people in Sunbury. Anybody can come to the laundromat and throw their wash in and just have a happy Thanksgiving," said Brouse.

There is no catch. You can bring anything that needs to be washed. You will still have to pay to use the dryer.

"You can come in and throw all your laundry in the washers. Take bed sheets or whatever you want to wash and hit the start button, and you get a free wash," added Brouse.

Eugenia Sykes is a regular at The Laundry Room of Sunbury. She thinks the promotion is a good idea.

"Especially with washing, nobody wants to do it, but if you can get a shot at it for free, then it's always a win-win," said Sykes.

The owners have been doing free washes on Thanksgiving Day since 2017. They had to put it on pause for the past two years because of COVID. They say the free wash will only apply to their laundromat in Sunbury.

"Out of our seven laundromats that we do have, this one is our biggest laundromat, and we are very excited to bring this back for the free wash on Thanksgiving Day," Brouse said.

The free wash at The Laundry Room of Sunbury will be offered from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.