Free dinner in Sunbury continues despite pandemic

Rhonda Fisher and her "angels" served dinner in a different style this year.

SUNBURY, Pa. — A small group of volunteers prepared turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more at the Edison Hotel in Sunbury. Rhonda Fisher and her "angels," as she calls them, were packing take-out meals for Thanksgiving.

"If you had asked me four weeks ago, this would have not come about this year," Fisher said.

The annual free Thanksgiving dinner has been a staple in Sunbury for 21 years. The group typically serves more than 1,000 people.

This year looks much different. After the group delivered around 250 meals to high-rise buildings in Sunbury, they went to Cameron Park.

"What better community outreach than to do brown bag lunches? And let's celebrate and give thanks," Fisher said.

The lunches were served out of a bus.

Rhonda and her team made 300 brown bag lunches. If they run out, Rhonda says they can always make more.

Rhonda and her team also handed out clothing and blankets.

"This is a great event. It's perfect, and it's a great turnout," a man called "Funky Ed" said.

"It's just a wonderful thing. Everybody looks forward to it and seeing old-timers enjoy themselves," Margie Nugent said.

Rhonda says it was important to her to continue the tradition, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm ecstatic. We are just so blessed and thankful to be here and be a blessing to our community today," Fisher said.