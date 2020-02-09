Four COVID-19 cases in Mount Carmel Area schools

The Mount Carmel Area School District is temporarily moving to a hybrid schedule after the district confirms four positive cases of COVID-19.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Students returned to classes last Monday in the Mount Carmel Area School District, but after one week, the district's schedule has already changed.

From now until next Friday, students are taking classes on a hybrid schedule.

"It's frustrating. I don't think the school is prepared for what's happening," Thomas Beachley said.

School officials confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases within the schools. The district is working with the state Departments of Health and Education to make sure proper safety precautions are followed. Students started the hybrid schedule on Wednesday.

Pre-K through second grade classes will continue to meet in person every day.

"You can't see your friends and stuff and you have to be on Facetime with them," Jadyn Lucas said.

"I went one day, and it was just too weird. There was barely anybody there," Ashley Vantaggi said.

"They had the schedules mixed up at first, which is understandable, they have a lot going on," Angel Tammaro said.

Angel Tammaro now has two students home from school.

"It's nerve-wracking and it's crazy to go to the school and see it set up the way it is. The scheduling a day on, a day off, it's crazy," Tammaro said.

Thomas Beachley enrolled his daughter Jadyn in virtual classes and he's not surprised to hear about the COVID-19 cases.

"I thought it would be best because I thought that the coronavirus would come back and that the school kids would get it and she could put me or any of her family in danger," Beachley said.

"I just want to stay away from people. I think they should shut down the schools," Lucas said.