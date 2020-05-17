Food truck fundraiser benefits fire company

All the money raised will go to the Anthracite Steam Fire Company.

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Folks could get all the beloved carnival foods without the carnival.

Huey's Food Trucks welcomed customers to come and get some food to benefit a local fire company.

Huey's only asked that people wear masks and following social distancing rules.

All the money raised will go to the Anthracite Steam Fire Company.

"We're proud to be able to be here and provide them with a little taste of the carnival during this really difficult time," said Bill George of Huey's.