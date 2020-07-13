Food bank in danger of closing

It takes around $7,000 a month to run Kate's Kupboard. Right now they have enough supplies to stay open through October.

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — The shelves at Kate's Kupboard are filled with food, diapers, laundry detergent, and more.

The food pantry inside Saint John's Lutheran Church in Northumberland serves between 500-1,000 people each month.

Because of COVID-19, Coordinator Lou Van Gilder says the need is greater than ever.

"I offer anybody who calls me or texts me to come and I'll help them individually. I've had six people in the last two days and I have four more coming tomorrow," Lou Van Gilder said.

Kate's Kupboard started eleven years ago as a giveaway for cleaning supplies. In 2018 it also started giving away food.

Kate's Kupboard relies on donations and is funded through trusts.

But because of the coronavirus pandemic, funding has dried up.

"The last order we got on Thursday made us $122 short in our bank. We are broke. Unless we get some money from somewhere we're out of business," Van Gilder said.

Van Gilder says it takes around $7,000 a month to run the pantry.

Right now they have enough food and supplies to stay open through October.