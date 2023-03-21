Flames from burn pit spread to garage

Fire officials say ashes from a burn pit at a home along Upper Road in East Cameron Township spread to a garage around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Springtime is when Pennsylvania is at its greatest risk of wildfires, and a fire in Northumberland County Tuesday afternoon proves why.

Officials in East Cameron Township near Shamokin say homeowners had a fire going in their burn pit.

Ashes from the pit blew over to a garage that caught fire and then burned the side of the home.

No one was injured, but East Cameron Township's fire chief warns of the dangerous burning conditions.

"You know, any residents that are burning, you know, keep it contained, or do it on a rainy day. This is the kind of situation this is causing," said Chief James Reed, East Cameron Township Fire Co.

March, April, and May are when Pennsylvania is at its greatest risk of wildfires.