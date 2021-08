No one was home or therefore injured in the fire in Lower Augusta Township Tuesday.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire that damaged a home in Northumberland County is under investigation.

Flames broke out around 2 p.m. along State Route 147 near Sunbury.

One person who lives there tells us the fire started in a garage that's attached to the house.

No one was home when the fire broke out so no injuries were reported.