MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — Fire damaged several homes in Northumberland County Friday afternoon.

The flames started around 1 p.m. on South Poplar Street in Mount Carmel.

Heavy smoke was pouring from the buildings as firefighters poured water on the fire.

There is no word on injuries.

Firefighters have not said how the fire got started.