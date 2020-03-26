Firefighters to the rescue for homebound in Shamokin

When firefighters in Shamokin aren't running into burning buildings lately, they are grocery shopping.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Some of the only businesses allowed to stay open during the shutdown are grocery stores. But not everyone is able or willing to venture out for the essentials.

Shamokin councilman Scott Roughton is a volunteer firefighter with the Shamokin Fire Bureau. Roughton and Shamokin Mayor John Brown thought volunteer firefighters could shop for and deliver groceries to people.

"A lot of these elderly people are scared. They don't want to go out or they can't get out. So we thought it would be a good way to help them," Roughton said. "We had a brief meeting last night with approximately 16 volunteers from the fire department to lay out how we were going to run the operation."

Shamokin residents who need help with groceries should call City Hall and speak with the secretary or leave a message. A volunteer firefighter will then be called.

"They will pick up a key and money from city hall, come get Squad 66, go do the shopping, deliver it. At that point the person they deliver to will give them cash and get their receipt."

So far, firefighters have delivered groceries to four people and they'd like to do more.

"We're taking senior citizens 60 and older, disabled veterans, and disabled citizens that may be under 60," Roughton said.