Northumberland County

Firefighters prepare for Elysburg Haunted House

The Elysburg and Overlook Fire Companies are once again opening their haunted house to raise cash during this spooky season.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — At the end of Gun Club Road near Elysburg sits a haunted house. It doesn't look too scary during the day, but it's a different story at night.

" It's just like it's on steroids anymore. You have one idea that blossoms into three to five ideas," said firefighter Wayne Horne.

This is the 48th year for the Elysburg Haunted House. It's a joint venture between the Elysburg and Overlook Fire Companies and the biggest fundraiser of the year for both. Throughout the years, it's grown a lot.

" Different ideas, different people. 'Could we have a building for this?' 'We could put this in.' And it's just grown to a more permanent facility," Horne said.

Horne has been involved with the haunted house for many years and credits the volunteers for their creativity.

" That's a piece of foam that is cut out into these shapes and formed and so forth. It just makes the whole thing look more like a Disneyland type of a thing than just a bunch of goofy firefighters throwing up plastic," Horne said.

The attraction takes about 45 minutes to walk through, and thousands of people go through the haunted house each year. More than 100 volunteers help out each night. Newswatch 16 stopped by as firefighters put the finishing touches on some of the new stuff.

" Whether it's a theme from some sort of horror movie, whether it's something like, 'Oh, geez, I think I'm going to be a werewolf.' And the plan comes together," Horne said.

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds are split between the fire companies. The Elysburg Haunted House opens Friday and runs every Friday and Saturday in October.

We're located at the Valley Gun & Country Club, 106 Gun Club Road, Elysburg, PA. Only $20 per person. All ages welcome. Free Parking. We’ll be open Fridays and Saturdays through October 28, 2023. Gates open at 6pm and the haunting begins at 7pm. Must be in parking lot before our box office closes at approximately 11pm. Closing time is subject to change depending on weather and size of the crowds. Please check our facebook posts for updates. If you're traveling a distance, please arrive early to get a spot in line. Wait times can be VERY long on Saturdays, especially. 🌭 Food trucks will be on site each night! 🍕🍿 Proceeds benefit the Elysburg and Ralpho (Overlook) Volunteer Fire Departments, located in Central Pennsylvania. 🚒🚑 Thank you for your support! Scare you there! 🌙 . . #hauntelysburg #hauntedhouse #haunted #supportyourlocalfiredepartment #pennsylvania #PAFUN #halloweentown #spookyszn #elysburg #spookyseason #wescarebecausewecare

Posted by Elysburg Haunted House on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

