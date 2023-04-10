Firefighters prepare for Elysburg Haunted House

The Elysburg and Overlook Fire Companies are once again opening their haunted house to raise cash during this spooky season.

ELYSBURG, Pa. — At the end of Gun Club Road near Elysburg sits a haunted house. It doesn't look too scary during the day, but it's a different story at night.

" It's just like it's on steroids anymore. You have one idea that blossoms into three to five ideas," said firefighter Wayne Horne.

This is the 48th year for the Elysburg Haunted House. It's a joint venture between the Elysburg and Overlook Fire Companies and the biggest fundraiser of the year for both. Throughout the years, it's grown a lot.

" Different ideas, different people. 'Could we have a building for this?' 'We could put this in.' And it's just grown to a more permanent facility," Horne said.

Horne has been involved with the haunted house for many years and credits the volunteers for their creativity.

" That's a piece of foam that is cut out into these shapes and formed and so forth. It just makes the whole thing look more like a Disneyland type of a thing than just a bunch of goofy firefighters throwing up plastic," Horne said.

The attraction takes about 45 minutes to walk through, and thousands of people go through the haunted house each year. More than 100 volunteers help out each night. Newswatch 16 stopped by as firefighters put the finishing touches on some of the new stuff.

" Whether it's a theme from some sort of horror movie, whether it's something like, 'Oh, geez, I think I'm going to be a werewolf.' And the plan comes together," Horne said.

Tickets are $20, and all proceeds are split between the fire companies. The Elysburg Haunted House opens Friday and runs every Friday and Saturday in October.