Fire wrecks Northumberland County home

A fire wrecked a home overnight in Northumberland County, damaging at least two other homes.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night.

Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township.

The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms kept going out. Crews were on the scene for hours.

Overnight, officials telling us the flames spread from one home, damaging at least two others.

Authorities say around 12:30 a.m., the home where the fire started collapsed.

Nobody was hurt. That includes the residents and fire crews.

Investigators will be out Wednesday figuring out what started the fire here in Northumberland County.