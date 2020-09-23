Fire in Sunbury displaces family of three

Fire officials believe flames started on the second floor around 4 p.m.

SUNBURY, Pa. — Fire crews and trucks filled North 7th Street in Sunbury after a fire broke out inside a home, bringing out people in the neighborhood to watch.



"It looked like up in the roof, the attic. And they busted out windows, put a hole in the roof,” said Susan Kogut.



The Sunbury Fire Chief believes that fire started on the second floor around 4 p.m. and quickly went to a second alarm.

Chief Brad Wertz says the family was home at the time but was able to get out safely.

"An elderly couple and their daughter was living there. Right now the fire's under investigation,” said Chief Brad Wertz.

By the time the fire was out, a state police fire marshal had arrived to start that investigation.

Sunbury's code enforcement officer was there to board up the house, so the family will have to find another place to stay.

The fire chief says Red Cross is offering them assistance.

The fire chief says no firefighters were injured.