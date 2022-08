Flames broke out at Dan Shingara Enterprises just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire has shut down both directions of Route 61 near Shamokin.

Crews were called to the blaze just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

It was initially reported as a controlled burn that got out of hand.

Fire crews from several counties have been sent to the fire scene in Shamokin Township.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.