The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the double-block home on North Shamokin Street.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Flames ruined a house in Shamokin Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. in the double-block home on North Shamokin Street.

One side of the building was vacant. The family on the other side got out safely. A pet cat was killed.

Some family members out shopping saw the smoke from a distance and realized it was their home when the returned.