Fire displaces four in Northumberland County

Fire officials are working with a state police fire marshal to determine the cause of the flames.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Flames have displaced four people in Northumberland county Sunday.

Around 6 p.m. a fire started in the basement of a row home on West Spruce Street in Coal Township near Shamokin.

The coal township fire department tells Newswatch 16 the fire started in the basement of 1315 but the home next door, 1313, suffered damage too from smoke and water.

The four people who lived in these homes cannot stay there Sunday.

They are staying with family.

No one was hurt in the fire in Northumberland County.