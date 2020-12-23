Fire destroys service plaza in Northumberland County

Flames destroy a service plaza near Milton, and two firefighters were injured.

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The fire broke just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday at Bressler's Garage service stop in Turbot Township, near Milton. It quickly went to a four-alarm.

Several crews were called in to battle the flames.

The Milton Fire chief says two workers were at the building when the fire broke out. They are okay.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital overnight. They are expected to be okay.

The chief tells us part of the building will have to come down.

"I can go back 50 years in this business, and I've seen a lot of accidents and a lot of injured people. People have had far more losses than I do. so, I kind of know the procedure and what's coming and just accept the fact it is what it is and I can't turn back the clock, but I can look forward," said Robert Bessler, owner. "well, it's building. It's a material thing that's replaceable. Two firefighters were injured, I was told, and nobody else has been injured. We had no customers in the building. Looking in the doors and most of the inventory is actually intact, so I feel pretty fortunate."

The owner of the truck stop says the fire could have been a lot worse.

Mr. Bressler says he plans on rebuilding when the rubble is cleared but no longer carry fuel.